Honda lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Honda is one of the biggest and best-known brands of petrol lawn mowers, ride-on lawn mowers and lawn tractors in the world.

It’s one of the few companies that actually makes its own petrol engines, which are renowned for their quality and high levels of performance. Honda also supplies these to other manufacturers to use in their lawn mowers, and its name is considered such a hallmark of quality that competitor brands will actively promote Honda engines as a high-spec feature of their products.

As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.