Best lawn mower brands
Honda lawn mowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Article 5 of 8
Discover how Honda lawn mowers score in the Which? tests and find out how many have become Best Buys and Don't Buys.
Honda is one of the biggest and best-known brands of petrol lawn mowers, ride-on lawn mowers and lawn tractors in the world.
It’s one of the few companies that actually makes its own petrol engines, which are renowned for their quality and high levels of performance. Honda also supplies these to other manufacturers to use in their lawn mowers, and its name is considered such a hallmark of quality that competitor brands will actively promote Honda engines as a high-spec feature of their products.
As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Honda lawn mowers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Honda lawn mowers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Honda lawn mowers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Honda's overall pros and cons as a lawn mower brand, to help you decide whether a Honda lawn mower is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Honda is a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Honda lawn mowers cost?
Honda petrol lawn mowers range from £285 to more than £1,500, so there’s something to suit a range of budgets.
It's not the cheapest brand; you can pick up a petrol lawn mower for less than £200 at B&Q, and DIY-store own brands can cost less than £100.
Every Honda petrol lawn mower comes in hand-push or self-propelled versions so you can choose which type you want. Self-propelled models cost about £100-£150 more than the hand-push versions.
In general, the more power and features a Honda lawn mower has, and the wider the cutting width, the more it costs. Features that add to the price include autodrive, central height adjusters, key-start systems, variable-speed controls and mulching ability.
Honda lawn mowers have a reputation for being robust and long-lived so it may be worth visiting a dealership to see if you can pick up an old model.
Choosing the best Honda lawn mowers
Honda are best known for the Izy range of petrol lawn mowers. The Izy mowers have Honda engines that are reputed to be easy to start, which is where the name 'Izy' comes from.
The Izy mowers are small and reasonably quiet for petrol machines so are suitable for normal use around your garden but have the power to tackle larger jobs, too, especially if you choose a self-propelled model. They've got steel bodies and are said to be easy to maintain, with many people reporting having Honda Izys for decades.