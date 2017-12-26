Best lawn mower brands
Mountfield lawn mowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Article 6 of 8
Should you buy a Mountfield lawn mower? Discover how Mountfield lawn mowers typically score in Which? tests, plus pros and cons.
Mountfield is a well-established brand and its focus on durable, reliable mowers means it isn’t often a cheap option. The mowers are available from dealers and retailers including B&Q and Screwfix.
The Mountfield brand is mainly associated with lawn mowers, garden tractors and ride-on mowers, though it also sells other tools for garden care, such as grass trimmers and leaf blowers. Find out if a Mountfield lawn mower is right for you with our full reviews of Mountfield lawn mowers.
As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Mountfield lawn mowers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Mountfield lawn mowers in our table. We've collated all of our test results of Mountfield lawn mowers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Mountfield's overall pros and cons as a lawn mower brand, to help you decide whether a Mountfield lawn mower is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Mountfield is a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Mountfield lawn mowers cost?
Prices for an electric Mountfield Princess lawn mower start at £89 for the most basic model, the Princess 34 Electric 4 Wheel lawn mower, which comes with a one-year warranty. At the other end of the Princess range, the Princess 14 Electric Rear Roller lawn mower will set you back about £229 and comes with a roller and a three-year guarantee.
Petrol lawn mowers from Mountfield are priced from £150 for a general-purpose, hand-propelled lawn mower to £560 for the top-of-the-range models.
Mountfield produces one cordless lawn mower, the Princess 38Li. As with all Mountfield lawn mowers, it is sold as a premium-quality mower and, at £339, is a similar price to the Bosch Rotak 37li Ergoflex battery mower.
Choosing the best Mountfield lawn mower
Mountfield makes electric lawn mowers and petrol lawn mowers, with a greater range of petrol machines and more heavy-duty models suitable for a larger garden.
The petrol mowers range from the HP414 39cm Hand Propelled Mower, which is a general-purpose hand-propelled lawn mower, to the SP505 48cm Aluminium Deck self-propelled lawn mower with a mulching feature.
Mountfield also makes the Princess range of electric lawn mowers that have mulching, roller and lightweight options.
Founded in Maidenhead, Berkshire in 1961, Mountfield was acquired by the Italian company GGP (Global Garden Products) in 2000.