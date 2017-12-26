Mountfield lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Mountfield is a well-established brand and its focus on durable, reliable mowers means it isn’t often a cheap option. The mowers are available from dealers and retailers including B&Q and Screwfix.

The Mountfield brand is mainly associated with lawn mowers, garden tractors and ride-on mowers, though it also sells other tools for garden care, such as grass trimmers and leaf blowers. Find out if a Mountfield lawn mower is right for you with our full reviews of Mountfield lawn mowers.

As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them.