What is a robot lawn mower?

Which brands are making robot lawn mowers?

Some of the biggest brands in lawn mowers are turning their hand to robot models while others have yet to release any.

Bosch

Bosch has two robot lawn mowers, the Indego 350 and Indego 400 Connect. Both models are similar, but the 400 can handle lawns up to 400sq m, while the 350 has a maximum lawn size of 350sq m - hence their names. The Indego 400 also has an app that let's you control your mower remotely. The battery lasts 30 minutes on both models and only takes 45 minutes to charge to full in the dock. They can handle inclines up to 15 degrees.

Bosch mowers are the only models that cut the grass in parallel lines. Although it won't leave stripes, this way of mowing reduces lawn stress.

Both mowers have adjustable blades, so you can have grass as short as 30mm and as long as 50mm.

The Indego 350 will set you back around £800, while the Indego 400 costs slightly more at £850. Both these mowers are on the cheaper end of spectrum as some models from other brands cost as much as £2,500.

You can read more about these mowers in our Bosch Indego first look review.

Robomow

With eight different mowers, Robomow has a comprehensive range that covers relatively low-cost models suitable for modest lawns all the way to expensive machines that can mow almost an entire football pitch.

The RX range has two models designed for smaller gardens up to 300sq m, although the cheaper of the two, the RX12U, doesn't have a mowing schedule so you'll need to use the menu on the mower when you want it to start cutting the grass.

The RC range includes three models which can mow gardens up to 2,000sq m and the RS range can cover more than an acre of ground.

Prices range from £599 for the entry-level RC all the way to £2,999 for the top-of-the-range RS model. The RC range costs between £1,199 and £1,899.

See what we thought of one of Robomow's mid-range models in our Robomow RC304 first look video.

Flymo

Swedish company Flymo currently has one robot lawn mower in its range. The 1200R can take care of lawns up to 400sq m and can handle 14-degree inclines. Like the Bosch mowers, the 1200R has adjustable blades than can cut grass to anywhere from 20 to 50mm.

The 1200R is one of the cheapest robot mowers around at £699. You can see what we thought of it in our Flymo 1200R first look review, which includes a video of the mower in action.

Husqvarna

Swedish company Husqvarna's robot mowers aren't the cheapest, but the brand is known for quality. Prices start at £1,000 for the Automower 105, which can handle plots up to 600sq m, all the way to the £3,100 Automower 450X, which can mow a lawn up to 5,000sq m.

In total, Husqvarna has seven robot mowers on offer and they are particularly good on slopes. The £1,400 Automower 310 can handle inclines up to 40%, while the high-end ones can manage 45%. If your garden is particularly uneven, with several banks, then a Husqvarna mower could be a good option.

The pricier mowers have some extra features, too, such as mowing the grass more often when it has been raining or the ability to control your mower from your smartphone.

John Deere

John Deere only offers one robot mower, the Tango E5 Series II. This heavy-duty robot mower looks robust and bulky. It costs £2,130 and, for the money, you'll get a mower that can cut grass come rain or shine and scale inclines of up to 36%.

As you might expect, given the price, the E5 Series II can mow a large plot. 2,200sq m is the maximum size and it can run for 90 minutes on a single charge.