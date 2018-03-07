How to take care of your mattress
By Ben Slater
If you want your mattress to last, then it's essential that you look after it properly. Our expert advice will reveal how.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Whether you have a king, queen or single, memory foam or pocket sprung mattress, a good one should last between eight and ten years, if properly looked after. Make your mattress last longer with these expert tips from The Sleep Council.
We test each mattress for its durability by simulating approximately ten years of use. We then assess whether the mattress has gotten sagged and loss support in that time, and whether it gets harder or softer. That way you can trust that Best Buy mattresses will last for years without losing support.
With this said, to make your mattress last as long as possible, you also need to take care of it. Follow our top tips to make your mattress last the longest it can:
Unwrap your mattress immediately
As soon as you get a new mattress, take it out of any of its packaging and keep it in your home. Don’t leave any plastic wrappings on, and don’t leave it in your garage for a week, as the damp could lead to rot.
Another good reason to unwrap your mattress straight away is to get rid of the chemical smell that some give off when new - this should disappear after the mattress has been aired for a few days.
Give the mattress some air
As well as airing your mattress when it's brand new, you should get into the habit of airing it daily if you want your mattress to last. Throw back your duvet and pillows in the morning (you can leave the mattress cover on) and leave the bed to air for 20 minutes. This will allow body moisture to evaporate out.
Turn your mattress regularly
Not all mattresses require turning. But if the manufacturer advises it, you should turn your mattress over and rotate end-to-end every week for the first three months, then every three or four months after that. This will help the upholstery fillings to settle down more evenly.
Some mattresses, particularly memory foam or mattresses with in-built toppers, shouldn’t be be turned over. With these you should still you can rotate them regularly - some will even have handles, to make this easier to do.
Ban bouncing on the mattress
To keep your mattress at its best, don’t sit on the edge of the bed regularly and don’t let the children or pets jump on it. This can put undue strain on the mattress and cause it to lose support sooner.
Protect the mattress with a mattress protector
A mattress protector is a great way of protecting your mattress and keeping it in good condition. A washable cover will protect your mattress from stains, and you can also buy covers made from purpose-made ‘barrier’ fabric if you have a dust allergy.
Keep your mattress clean
According to The Sleep Council, the average adult sheds around 454g of dead skin over the course of a year, much of which ends up nestled in your bed.
Vacuum the mattress and base from time to time to remove this dust. This will not only keep your mattress fresh but also help prevent allergy flare ups that can occur due to microbes and dust mites.
While there's no right or wrong answer to the question of how often a mattress needs cleaning, every six months is advisable.
Check out our guide on how to clean a mattress for more information, and some expert guidance on how to deal with more persistent stains.
Consider using a mattress topper
If you've found that your mattress has become less comfortable with time, you might want to consider buying a mattress topper. You can pick one up for as little as £10 - although some can cost over £100 - and add an extra layer of memory foam or padding to the top of your mattress.
The quality can vary significantly, though, so it's worth checking our full review of the best mattress topper brands before you buy.
Use your mattress guarantee
Think your mattress has sagged sooner than should be expected? Consider contacting the retailer or manufacturer. Often mattresses will come with a warranty to cover faulty materials or shoddy workmanship. Unfortunately, most mattress guarantees will not cover the gradual wear and tear that happens to all mattresses, and which leads to a loss of support.
Our mattress brand reviews have information on the different guarantees that come with each mattress, so you know what your rights are if there's a problem with your mattress.
With this said if your mattress is really beyond repair, then make sure you replace it – sleeping on a bad mattress can contribute to back pain. Check out our full mattress reviews before buying to see which will offer the best support, and for the longest.