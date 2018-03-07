How to take care of your mattress

Whether you have a king, queen or single, memory foam or pocket sprung mattress, a good one should last between eight and ten years, if properly looked after. Make your mattress last longer with these expert tips from The Sleep Council.

We test each mattress for its durability by simulating approximately ten years of use. We then assess whether the mattress has gotten sagged and loss support in that time, and whether it gets harder or softer. That way you can trust that Best Buy mattresses will last for years without losing support.

With this said, to make your mattress last as long as possible, you also need to take care of it. Follow our top tips to make your mattress last the longest it can: