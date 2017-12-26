How We Test Mattresses

Trying out a mattress in a shop gives you an idea of how comfy it is, but you need to know whether it will still give you a good night's sleep in years to come. Buy the wrong one and your comfy mattress could turn into a saggy dud. That's where Which? mattress reviews come in.

We test memory-foam and pocket-sprung mattresses more thoroughly than anyone else. We can tell you everything you need to know about each mattress, including the niggling issues that you wouldn't otherwise discover until it was too late. Our tests are based on years of testing experience, and we buy everything we test ourselves. So we're completely independent of any manufacturers and can give you honest unbiased reviews.