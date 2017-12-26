Looking After Your Mattress

8-10 yearsthe length a mattress should last if looked after properly

Unwrap your mattress immediately

Don’t leave any plastic wrappings on a new bed mattress, as this could eventually lead to rot.

Another good reason to unwrap your mattress straight away is to get rid of the chemical smell that some give off when new - this should disappear after the mattress has been aired for a few days.

Give the mattress some air

As well as airing your mattress when it's brand new, you should get into the habit of airing it daily if you want your mattress to last. Throw back bedclothes in the morning and leave the bed to air for 20 minutes to allow body moisture to evaporate.