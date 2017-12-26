Looking After Your Mattress
By Ben Slater
If you want your mattress to last, then it's essential that you look after it properly. Our expert advice will reveal how.
Whether you have a king, queen, single, memory foam or pocket sprung, a good mattress can last between eight and 10 years if properly looked after. Make your mattress last longer with these expert tips from The Sleep Council.
Unwrap your mattress immediately
Don’t leave any plastic wrappings on a new bed mattress, as this could eventually lead to rot.
Another good reason to unwrap your mattress straight away is to get rid of the chemical smell that some give off when new - this should disappear after the mattress has been aired for a few days.
Give the mattress some air
As well as airing your mattress when it's brand new, you should get into the habit of airing it daily if you want your mattress to last. Throw back bedclothes in the morning and leave the bed to air for 20 minutes to allow body moisture to evaporate.
Turn your mattress regularly
Not all mattresses require turning. But if the manufacturer advises it, you should turn your mattress over and rotate end-to-end every week for the first three months, then every three or four months after that. This will help the upholstery fillings to settle down more evenly.
We haven't tested any memory foam mattresses that can be turned over, but you can rotate them. Some memory foam mattresses have handles, which make this easier to do.
Ban bouncing on the mattress
To keep your mattress at its best, don’t sit on the edge of the bed regularly and don’t let the children or pets jump on it.
Protect the mattress with covers
A mattress cover is a great way of protecting your mattress and keeping it in good condition. A washable cover will protect your mattress from stains, and you can also buy covers made from purpose-made ‘barrier’ fabric if you have a dust allergy.
Keep your mattress clean
Vacuum the mattress and base from time to time to remove any dust.
How to remove stains from a mattress
If your mattress is stained, use a cloth with mild detergent and warm or cold water. Never soak a mattress.
Mattress toppers
If you've found that your mattress has become less comfortable with time, you might want to consider buying a mattress topper. You can pick one up for as little as £10 - although most cost more - and add an extra layer of memory foam or padding to the top of your mattress.
Mattress guarantee
If your mattress is beyond repair, check the guarantee to see if the problem is covered. Unfortunately, most mattress guarantees will not cover gradual wear and tear that leads to a loss of support.
