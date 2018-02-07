Top five mini hi-fi systems for 2018

Mini hi-fi features to look out for

The very best micro hi-fi systems offer a wide range of playback options, which cater to how your music is stored - whether it’s on CD or a digital audio file. They play the radio you want to hear, whether it’s AM/FM, DAB or internet radio. They offer wired and wireless streaming, and have a range of inputs so you can run your TV, set-top box, games console or Blu-ray player through it. Here are the main features you might want to consider if you’re investing in a new mini hi-fi system.

External aerial

If you want to listen to FM/AM or DAB radio, you’ll be best off getting a mini hi-fi that comes with an external aerial. If the aerial it comes with isn’t up to the job it is possible to switch it for another one, but check with the manufacturer before buying one to check it would be compatible.

Wi-fi

Built-in wi-fi means easy access to your existing internet connection, so you can stream from music and radio subscription services, as well as get internet radio.

Line input

For wired streaming from smartphones, tablets and other devices, you’ll need a mini hi-fi with a 3.5mm line-input socket and a line-input cable to connect it to your hi-fi.

Bluetooth and NFC

These are useful if you want to wirelessly stream music from your mobile or tablet. Mini hi-fi systems that have Bluetooth and NFC (near-field communication) will easily sync with, and play audio from, your smartphone, tablet or MP3 player.

Alarms

If you’re looking for a mini hi-fi that can play tunes and get you out of bed in the mornings, a model with good alarm options is essential. The best will let you select which days to set the alarm for and how the alarm will sound - be it a buzzer or a radio station. If you and your partner need to get up at different times, look for a model with multiple independent alarms.

CD player

It’s less common than it was, but many mini hi-fi systems still offer a CD player. Some can hold multiple CDs and have internal storage so you can digitise your CD collection and save hundreds of songs to the hi-fi unit.

Remote control

Not everyone will think this is essential but, if you’re picking a mini hi-fi system for a living room as opposed to the bedroom, it can be handy so you don't have to get up every time you want to adjust the volume or switch stations. Look for one with prominent, well-labelled buttons. Some audio brands have a free app you can download to turn your smartphone into a remote control if it doesn't already come with one.

USB

A USB port can be useful, as it allows you to plug in other devices, such as a phone or tablet. The hi-fi can then charge your devices or play music stored on them.

SD card

Similar to a USB stick, some mini hi-fi systems will have an SD-card slot so you can play digital music files stored on an SD card.

Coaxial input

If you want to connect your mini hi-fi system to your sound bar or Blu-ray player to improve the sound coming from your TV, you’ll need to make sure it has a coaxial input.