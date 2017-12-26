Should I buy a Jaguar car?

Jaguar remains a bastion of Britishness, even though it is now owned by India-based Tata. A product-led charge spearheaded by excellent models like the XF and XE saloons, as well as the stunning F-Type sports car, means the brand is enjoying something of a resurgence, and is a credible rival to the usual German luxury marques.

But it still has some way to go to shake off its reputation for iffy build quality and truly challenge other luxury brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Find out whether the new breed of Jaguars beat the old guard by reading our Jaguar car reviews.

As of September 2017, Jaguar (and sister brand Land Rover) have committed to manufacturing only hybrid or full-electric vehicles by 2020. This follows a similar move by Swedish manufacturer Volvo, and the UK Government's pledge to ban the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars by 2040.