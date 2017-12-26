Should I buy a Lexus car?

What a success story Lexus has been. Toyota created it back in 1989 as a luxury division to rival Mercedes-Benz in America, and it succeeded spectacularly.

Lexus may have had less impact in the UK but its range of premium saloons, coupés, convertibles and SUVs has attracted a loyal ownership. Recently the range was extended downward to include the CT 200h - a rival for BMW's 1 Series.

Emphasising its strong offering of hybrid petrol/electric models, Lexus has announced that it is planning to become a hybrid-only marque in the UK.