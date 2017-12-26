Car brand reviews
Should I buy a Peugeot car?
By Martin Pratt
Is Peugeot a brand you should consider when you buy your next car? Read our overview to find out whether it could be right for you.
Peugeot is one of France's oldest car brands. It long ago swallowed up Citroën to form the PSA Group, one of the world's largest automotive combines.
Peugeot's reputation has traditionally been for making well-built cars with excellent ride comfort and handling. That's much less the case now, with its current cars lacking the sharpness of old in the chassis department.
Peugeot's reliability has improved recently - it once occupied the 'very poor' category in the Which? survey of car owners but is now rated as average.