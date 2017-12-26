Which? Don't Buy cars

Why should you avoid these cars?

It takes a lot to make a car a Which? Don’t Buy. The car would have to be particularly unreliable, or disastrous to drive and live with. But one sure-fire way to earn the Don’t Buy mark is to be unsafe.

Twenty years ago, Which? exposed major short comings in car safety by helping to set up safety organisation Euro NCAP. Today, nine out of ten cars have a Euro NCAP safety rating and if any vehicle gets a rating of three stars or less, it’s an instant Which? Don’t Buy.

As well as being safe, you also want your car to be reliable, and that’s where our annual survey comes in.

Every year, tens of thousands of drivers complete our annual reliability survey and tell us about the cars they own and any problems they’ve had. This feedback reveals breakdown and fault rates, repair costs and just how long cars spend off the road being fixed. The worst cars have annual repairs costs in excess of £1,000.

Every car review is updated every year with the latest reliability information so that you can see which cars are basically impervious to faults - and which ones will keep your local garage in champagne and caviar.

How Which? tests cars

We test over a hundred cars a year. This includes cars from big brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Lexus, Toyota, Volvo and VW, as well as lesser known ones such as Ssangyong, Dacia and Suzuki.

Each vehicle we assess is subject to hundreds of tests in our lab, and will be driven on UK roads.

Our comprehensive assessments mean we can tell you everything about each car we test. From how well the car handles and drives, to how the suspension handles everything from potholes to the signature patchy tarmac of the British B-road.

We’ll also reveal how practical a car is by revealing just how much usable space there really is.

Our fuel economy and emission tests reveal just how much you will really need to spend on fuel, and just how clean the car really is.

We don’t use manufacturer measurements. We measure every car boot ourselves and only list the usable space – not the nooks and crannies.

We also use dummies to work out how much head, leg and knee space there is for the driver and passengers.

Unlike others, we don’t give a subjective rating to how good the visibility is. We take measurements from all round the car using a rotating camera, measuring the 360-degree view from the driver’s seat.

