Should I buy a Ford Fiesta?

Trims and features

The Fiesta is available in six trims from the entry-level Studio, through to the range-topping Titanium X. Below you’ll find a few key features from each trim to give you a flavour of what each level of car adds.

Studio is the entry-level Fiesta and is dramatically sparse in terms of equipment. It lacks basics like air conditioning or remote locking. It’s the only Fiesta in the range not to have MyKey and you don’t even have the option to add a trip computer for an extra cost.

Style might be above entry level, but it’s still fairly basic. It does add manual air conditioning and radio/CD with USB, but there is no Bluetooth or DAB. There is also no trip computer as standard, but you can add it at an extra cost.

Zetec adds front fog lights, DAB, trip computer and leather-lined versions of the steering wheel and handbrake, making it feel slightly more upmarket. You also get the Quickclear heated windscreen. For most Which? members, this is probably the most basic spec to consider.

Zetec S is designed to look and feel a bit sportier. A full body styling kit will warp the Fiesta into a slightly more dynamic-looking car and the sports suspension will make the car feel harder and more aggressive. The sports-style front seats and sport pedals help complete the look.

Titanium is where you see the bulk of convenient tech added. Windscreen wipers now activate as soon as they sense rain, headlights are automatic, cruise control has been added and the rear-view mirror now dims automatically to stop you being dazzled by approaching headlights.

Titanium X is the range-topping trim and adds a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, heated wing mirrors, keyless entry and heated front seats, with partial leather trim.