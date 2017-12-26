Which? Car Survey FAQs

Q1. How do I access the survey?

There are a number of ways to access the survey. If you are a member of Which? Connect (our online panel) you will receive an email invitation. Alternatively, you can access the survey at which.co.uk/cars. We’ll also be posting links to the survey via our social media accounts, including @WhichCar.

Q2. When does the survey go live and when does it close?

The survey opens to members of the Which? Connect panel on 6 December 2017. It opens to everyone else, including non-Which? members, on 12 December 2017. The survey closes at 10am on 26 February 2018.

Q3. Who can take part?

Anyone can complete the survey. You do not have to be a Which? member

Q4. How long will it take to complete the survey?

The time it takes to complete the survey depends on how many cars you choose to tell us about and how many problems you’ve experienced, but we estimate it will take between 15-20 minutes.

Q5. Can I complete the survey without access to the internet?

The Which? Car Survey 2018 is only available to complete online.

Q6. How do I complete the survey?

Either click on the link you received, or copy and paste it into your web browser. You will then be directed to a welcome page, which includes instructions for the survey.

It’s helpful to have to hand your car make, model and registration year, as well as your car’s mileage and repair/servicing information for the past year, as there will be questions relating to this.

Q7. Why do I need to enter my email address at the start of the survey?

You need to provide your email address at the start of the survey to enable us to find your responses if you contact us for help completing the survey. It also allows us to ensure we haven’t received duplicate information.

Towards the end of the survey we offer you the opportunity to be contacted about next year’s car survey, or your responses to this year’s survey if there’s anything we need to clarify. If you tell us you’re willing to be contacted, this same email address will be used for this purpose.

Q8. Why do you ask for my name and phone number in the survey?

We also require your name and phone number in order for you to be entered into the prize draw where you will be in with a chance to win £2,500 (conditions apply).

To be entered into the prize draw you must complete the survey to the point of receiving the ‘thank you for completing the Which? Car Survey 2018’ page at the end. Entry is free.

Please note that Which? reserves the right to feature the winner’s name and location in any of our publications, websites and social media accounts – see our full terms and conditions. If we need to get in touch with you regarding any of your answers, we will ask your permission in the survey to do this.

Q9. Why do I need to enter my car’s registration details?

We need this information to ensure we have accurate details about the make and model of your car for our analysis. The survey can only be filled out once for each car, and we need your registration details to ensure multiple surveys are not submitted for the same vehicle.

Your registration details will only be used for the above purposes and won’t be passed to a third party for marketing purposes.

Q10. Do I have to fill in different surveys for different cars?

No. The survey is designed so that you can enter details for two cars if applicable. You will be asked how many cars you own, and taken through the survey for your first car. You’re then offered the opportunity to give information about your second car if you want to. Answering the survey about two cars does not increase your chances of winning the prize.

Q11. If I lose my internet connection, or navigate my browser away from the survey part way through taking it, do I need to start again?

Possibly. The survey should ideally be completed in one sitting. However, if you do lose connection part way through, it may be possible to re-enter the survey at the point you left it if you go back in using the same device that you started the survey on and if that device has cookies enabled.

If you use a different device or do not have cookies enabled on your device, you will need to start the survey again from the beginning. If you’re unable to find a link to get back into the survey, email carsurvey@which.co.uk and we will send you a new link to start from the beginning.

If you saw a page that said ‘thank you for completing the Which? Car Survey 2018’ when you were last in the survey, you have completed it and you do not need to take it again.

Q12. Who should I contact if I’m having technical difficulties?

If you’re having technical difficulties, please email carsurvey@which.co.uk. If you’ve already started the survey when you contact us, please tell us the email address you gave in the survey and the registration number of your car to enable us to deal with your query more efficiently.

Q13. How do I know if I’ve completed the survey?

You will see an end page on the survey that says ‘thank you for completing the Which? Car Survey 2018’.

Q14. Why is there a prize draw?

We recognise that we are asking for a lot of detail in the survey and we want to encourage as many people as possible to complete it. The prize draw is a way of showing that we appreciate the time and effort it takes to complete the survey.

Q15. I’m a Which? member. Do I need to know my membership number to complete the survey or be entered into the prize draw?

No. Which? members don’t need to know their membership number to complete the survey or be entered into the prize draw.

Q16. Can anyone win the prize draw?

Yes. To be eligible you must complete the survey to the point of seeing the ‘thank you for completing the Which? Car Survey 2018’ message AND you must have selected within the survey that you wish to be entered into the prize draw by 10am 26 February 2018.

However, as outlined in the terms and conditions, those who receive points, prizes or monetary reward for completing the survey through a third party survey provider, or Which? employees, their immediate families or anyone connected with Which?, are not eligible to enter.

Q17. Where can I find out more about the terms and conditions of the prize draw?

The terms and conditions governing the prize draw are available at the bottom of the welcome page and this FAQ sheet, or by clicking here.

Q18. I’ve made a mistake. Can I start the survey again?

If you want to do the survey again, or change your answer to a particular question, please email: carsurvey@which.co.uk. In your email, please include:

the email address that you entered into the survey

your car registration number

and tell us whether you had reached the end of the survey.

We can then advise as to whether you need to retake the survey and send you a link to do so.

Q19. The survey doesn’t list my car

If your model of car is not listed it may be because it’s a classic car or niche model. The main purpose of the survey is to help people to buy reliable cars, so the focus is on mainstream models.

However, your model of car may be listed in a format you don’t expect, such as with a hyphen between letters in the model name. If you’re confident this is your car, you can continue with the selection. If you’re really not sure, you can contact us at carsurvey@which.co.uk for help.

Q20. The survey won’t accept my mileage

Mileage must be entered as a number between 1 and 100 for how many ‘thousand miles’ your car has done in the past 12 months (for example: if your car has covered 1,000 miles in the last year, you would enter the number 1).

A number between 1 and 300 should be entered for the total number of thousand miles covered by your vehicle (for example, if your car has covered 250,0000 miles overall, you would enter 250).

The survey will not accept blanks or commas - an error message will explain why any information entered needs to be amended.

Q21. What happens if my computer keeps freezing or crashing?

A computer may freeze for a number of reasons. It may be possible to re-enter the survey at the point you left it if you go back in using the same device that you started the survey on AND if that device has cookies enabled. If you use a different device or do not have cookies enabled on your device, you will need to start the survey again from the beginning.

If you’re unable to find a link to get back into the survey, email carsurvey@which.co.uk and we will send you a new link to start from the beginning. If you saw a page that said ‘thank you for completing the Which? Car Survey 2018’ when you were last in the survey, you have completed it and you do not need to take it again.

Q22. Can I complete the survey on a smartphone, tablet, iPhone or iPad?

It is possible to complete the survey on a smartphone or tablet. However, the survey is complex so it’s probably easier to complete on something with a large screen, such as a desktop PC or laptop.

Q23. I am not a member of Which?. Will I have access to the full results from the 2018 Which? Car survey?

Key headline findings will be available to non-members on the which.co.uk website.

Which? members will receive more detailed analysis of the results with their September 2018 copy of Which?. Only Which? members will be able to access the full results online. We are no longer selling the Which? car magazine commercially.

Q24. Can I still complete the car survey and enter the prize draw even if my car is over eight years old?

Which? wants to collect data on all cars irrespective of their age. However, we will only report data on cars up to eight years old.

If you own a car that is older than eight years, we may still quote what you have to say about it, but we won't include reliability data for older cars. This is because it would prevent any comparisons being made year on year. Anyone who completes the survey about a car older than eight years will still have the opportunity to be entered into our prize draw.

Q25. I don’t/no longer drive, but I’ve received an invitation to complete the car survey, what should I do?

If you don’t drive, simply delete the email. If you would prefer to be removed from future emails about completing the car survey, contact carsurvey@which.co.uk stating this. Please note, it may take a few days for this to take effect.

Q26. I thought I’d completed the survey, but I’ve been invited again. What should I do?

We try to ensure that once you’ve completed the survey you’re not invited to it again. If you received an onscreen message thanking you for completing the survey at the time you filled it out, you can disregard the email.

If you didn’t see this onscreen message, it’s possible your entry was not submitted. If this is the case and you’d like to complete the survey, please contact carsurvey@which.co.uk. Please include

your car registration number

the email address you used when completing the survey.

If you haven’t completed the survey, we will send you a link to access it again from the start.

Q27. My region isn’t included in the list, what should I do?

We ask for region information under quite broad categories. If your specific region is not listed, please select the one that you feel is closest to where you live.

Q28. Why is the survey only open to residents in the UK?

As Which? is a UK-based company and our social research surveys are carried out in the UK, it makes sense to represent the interests of UK consumers and the UK market.

Models may be tweaked slightly for different countries. For example, suspension on German models tends to be harder as German roads are much higher quality than roads in the UK. So we target only UK drivers for our survey.

Q29. What are the terms and conditions of the survey?

The full terms and conditions can be read here.