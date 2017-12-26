Cheapest places to buy printer ink online

Two-thirds of people buy their printer ink online, and it's usually the best value place to find a great deal for your ink cartridges. We've rounded up the best places to buy your ink online, but we also have ratings for high street shops, so you have plenty of options for keeping your printer topped up.

Amazon is the most popular place to buy ink online, and Tesco the most popular high street shop – but neither are the highest rated in our survey of more than 8,000 Which? members.

Best places to buy cheap ink online