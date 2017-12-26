Inkjet vs laser printers: which is best?

Already made your mind up? Find hundreds of tested inket and laser printers in our independent Which? printer reviews

Is a laser printer better than an inkjet?

If you’re looking for a printer that can handle a wide range of tasks, go for an inkjet. Best Buy inkjets turn out text-heavy documents, images and photos with ease.

Some inkjet printers expend ink to clean their heads, meaning it isn’t actually used for printing. However, go for a printer on the Best Buy list and low running costs will keep your wallet happy.

If you’re all about productivity, a laser model may be a better choice. Best Buy laser printers shine when printing black text documents and professional-looking office graphics.

Although laser printers are typically a bit more expensive than inkjets, they print a lot more pages from each toner cartridge, and so the cost per black-and-white or colour page is usually much less. As an office workhorse, a laser printer takes some beating.

You don't need to spend a fortune to get a good printer. Below is a selection of five superb inkjet and laser printers, all available for under £100.