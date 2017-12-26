How we test sat navs

We independently test a range of sat navs and sat nav apps, and only recommend those that are easy to use, give clear instructions and get you to your destination with a minimum of fuss.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about sat navs. We use a GPS simulator to replicate driving a set route, including minor and major roads as well as a variety of junctions and roundabouts, to test the quality of the audio and visual instructions. Using a simulator rather than going out on the road allows us to replicate exactly the same circumstances for every test sample used, so we can answer key questions about each sat nav fairly, including:

How clear are the audio instructions?

How well laid out is the information on screen?

How does it handle route alterations?

How easy is it to fit and use?

How do sat nav apps compare?

Should I buy it?

Discover the models that give top-class results by heading straight to our sat nav reviews.