Best Buy sat navs

Sat nav reviews you can trust

At Which? we test sat navs from the big brands you know, such as Garmin and TomTom, as well as a wide range of apps for your phone, from brands such as Google, Apple & Waze. We test basic models, as well as advanced versions with all the latest features.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy sat nav reviews on this page.

Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content - including sat navs - and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.