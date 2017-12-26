TomTom vs Garmin sat navs

Shop around for a new sat nav and you'll see there's no shortage of TomTom and Garmin models. But although both big-name brands are well established, not all their sat navs are good enough to be Best Buys.

We've taken a closer look at our lab scores for TomTom and Garmin, which reveal that one of the brands has topped the other for standalone sat navs in terms of average test score for three years running. If you're trying to decide which brand to go for, keep scrolling to see how the recently tested models have performed.

Want to see which sat navs soared through our tests? See our Best Buy sat navs for the details.