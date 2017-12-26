TomTom vs Garmin sat navs
By Tom Morgan
Trying to decide between a TomTom or Garmin sat nav? Our expert tests can help you find the perfect sat nav for you
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Shop around for a new sat nav and you'll see there's no shortage of TomTom and Garmin models. But although both big-name brands are well established, not all their sat navs are good enough to be Best Buys.
We've taken a closer look at our lab scores for TomTom and Garmin, which reveal that one of the brands has topped the other for standalone sat navs in terms of average test score for three years running. If you're trying to decide which brand to go for, keep scrolling to see how the recently tested models have performed.
Want to see which sat navs soared through our tests? See our Best Buy sat navs for the details.
The latest sat navs in our test lab
We've tested sat navs of all shapes and sizes this year. While the highest-rated models impressed us with clear and concise instructions, our dreaded Don't Buys are let down by cramped, overly busy maps and slow route recalculation.
Below, we've rounded up the latest TomTom and Garmin sat navs to pass through our test lab, all of which are on sale for less than £320. The best of the bunch is a Best Buy that makes for a fantastic companion on the road.
TomTom vs Garmin: recently tested
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (diagonal, mm):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
- European maps:
- Member exclusive
This 5-inch sat nav has built-in wi-fi, lifetime map updates and Bluetooth for hands-free calling. It's a proven Best Buy sat nav - it's easy to set up and use on a regular basis, offering up great audio guidance and detailed maps.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (diagonal, mm):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
- European maps:
- Member exclusive
Although it's one of the older sat navs we've tested, this model is still widely available and a solid Best Buy. We were impressed with the top-notch audio and visual guidance on this 4.3-inch sat nav, which also shows points of interest and speed-camera information.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (diagonal, mm):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
- European maps:
- Member exclusive
Here's a top-of-the-range sat nav that impressed us enough to be a Best Buy. It's packed full of features, including European maps as standard, and a digital traffic receiver for live traffic services. The 5-inch screen is particularly bright, and visual guidance is good, both on motorways and in cities.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (diagonal, mm):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
- European maps:
- Member exclusive
This 5-inch sat nav comes preloaded with lifetime maps and has driver alerts for hazards on the road. You can receive live traffic notifications if you pair your smartphone with it, and the main interface is easy to use, with clear icons and a logical layout of menus.
Sat nav apps for iPhone and Android smartphones
The meteoric rise of sat nav apps has spurred both TomTom and Garmin on to create their own. Unlike rivals such as Google Maps, their offerings are paid-for downloads, rather than free. But both do a fairly good job of recreating the sat nav experience.
If you're happy to stick with a map app that comes pre-installed on iPhone or Android, see our guide to Apple Maps vs Google Maps for key features.
The table below shows the top iOS sat nav app and the top Android app of all the Garmin and TomTom options we've tested.
TomTom vs Garmin: sat nav apps
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
- European maps:
- Member exclusive
- Speed camera information:
- Member exclusive
If you're using an Android smartphone, we recommend this sat nav app. It's free to download, and you get 50 miles' worth of navigation free each month. Instructions are detailed, maps are clutter-free and vocal guidance is great, particularly on motorways.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
- European maps:
- Member exclusive
- Speed camera information:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy sat nav app is free to download, and you get 50 miles of free navigation each month. Menus are easy to make sense of and audio guidance is good. You can also download it to an Android smartphone or tablet.
The best cheap sat navs
Our testing proves that spending over the odds on a sat nav doesn't always guarantee you a Best Buy. In fact, we've uncovered plenty of affordable models that soared through our tests, with clear maps and detailed vocal instructions.