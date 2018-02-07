Top three best cheap sat navs for 2018
By Hannah Walsh
Here we round up the best cheap sat navs for 2018 to reliably get you from A to B. Find the perfect model for you, without breaking the bank.
Sat navs range in price from around £70 to more than £300, but price is no guarantee of quality. Every year we review the latest sat navs, including new models from Garmin and TomTom, to uncover the best and worst you can buy.
We’ve found some excellent cheap sat navs that will get you from A to B smoothly with easy-to-understand maps and instructions, as well as pricier models that are packed with advanced features as well as excellent guidance.
But we’ve also found pricey models that aren’t up to scratch, including a £300 sat nav that will have you driving around in circles due to difficult-to-understand audio and visual guidance. And when you do take the wrong turn you’ll be hanging around waiting for a new route, as it’s very slow at route recalculation.
Each sat nav is tested rigorously to ensure it’s easy to use, comes up with sensible routes and gives you clear directions that you can follow when you’re out on the road. Whether you’re looking for a bargain dedicated sat nav with great features and guidance, or a smartphone app that will give you the flexibility to pay for the services you need, you’ll find a cheap sat nav to suit you below.
Best cheap sat navs 2017
- Overall navigation quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
This sat nav is proof that budget doesn't mean bad. It's easy to use, and has crystal-clear audio. It's a pleasure to use, and an easy recommendation for anyone not looking to break the bank.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
This is our top-performing sat nav app. The map is clear and easy to read, and it does a great job of getting you smoothly through towns.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
This is a 2016 device that can be picked up cheaply. It’s easy to use, and the instructions are clear. But is there a catch?
Which? drives sat navs harder to find the best
Which? tests dozens of sat navs and sat nav apps every year, putting each one through a barrage of demanding tests. We’re sure that when we recommend a Best Buy sat nav, it will help you get where you need to go and not frustrate you.
We put every sat nav and sat nav app through a series of tough tests using a GPS simulator. This replicates driving a set route, including minor and major roads as well as a variety of junctions and roundabouts, so we know whether the audio and visual instructions are up to scratch. Using a simulator rather than going out on the road allows us to replicate exactly the same circumstances for every test sample used, so we can answer key questions about each sat nav fairly.