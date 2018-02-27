Top five best Garmin sat navs

Garmin has four different sat nav ranges, plus sat nav apps for iPhones and Android, but choosing a Garmin sat nav needn’t be daunting. Garmin’s latest range of devices go from the Drive series – the most basic model – through to the premium DriveLuxe series.

All of the models in the Drive range include free map updates for the lifetime of the device, and all but the basic Drive models include live traffic information. The latest additions to the series include driver awareness alerts, which will warn you of potential upcoming dangers such as sharp corners or level crossings, and Garmin Real Directions, which uses street view images to place recognisable landmarks on the screen.

You’ll still find some older Garmin sat navs in shops, but they aren’t available to buy directly from Garmin. These will often be cheaper than the newer models, but won’t have the same useful features. Here, we round up our favourite Garmin models from our testing, including devices for any budget.

