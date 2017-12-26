The internet of things explained

What is the internet of things?

The internet of things - or IoT for short - is a collective term for internet-connected devices that can access and share data between each other and online. It’s typically used when referring to wi-fi enabled fridges, washing machines and other devices we don’t usually associate with the internet. But smartwatches, tablets and smartphones are all IoT devices, too.

Being wi-fi enabled means these IoT devices can interact in new ways. They can operate autonomously or be controlled, often from an app on your smartphone.

One of the more common examples is smart thermostats. Many are now supplied by energy firms such as British Gas with the Hive system, Scottish Power’s Connect thermostat and HeatSmart from EDF Energy.

Because they are internet connected, you can control them remotely - as long as you have a data connection. That means you can adjust your heating on your way home from work, or turn it off, if you’re going to be home later than expected.

Although smart thermostats like Hive are, technically, IoT devices, they aren’t as versatile as some of their competitors. Take the Nest, this thermostat can connect with hundreds of other devices. You can use Amazon’s voice-activated speaker, Echo, to turn your heating on and off. If you’ve got smart light bulbs and a Nest smoke alarm as well, it can signal your bulbs to change to bright red and switch your boiler off if it detects smoke.

Automated functions like the ones found on Nest devices come into their own the more connected devices you have. Having a motion sensor on your doorway can be a useful security aid by sending an alert to your phone if it detects movement, but the utility can go beyond security. It can send another message to your light bulbs so they turn on when you come through the door and another to your kettle so the water’s boiled for a brew by the time you’ve taken your shoes off.

This level of integration is the holy grail of IoT – having a house full of devices working harmoniously to the point where you barely need to interact with them anymore.

