Smart home appliances

From ovens that let you monitor your lasagna to fridges that help you to keep tabs on and order groceries, smart kitchen appliances claim to make your life easier.

Big brands, from Hoover and AEG to Samsung, are launching ranges of kitchen gadgets that include smart features such as remote control and monitoring. Even your morning brew can be automated, with Nespresso getting in on the action, plus the launch of the Smarter wi-fi kettle.

Some just giving you the ability to turn the appliance on or off, or adjust and monitor settings, while others claim to do much more, including adapting to suit you or your home.

We take a look at what smart appliances are out there, how much they cost and whether the will really make your home life better. Read on to find out more about:

Smart/connected appliances - including washing machines, dishwashers, ovens and fridge freezers

Smart gadgets - including robot vacuum cleaners, kettles and coffee machines

Smart garden products - including robot lawn mowers and smart watering systems

Connected appliances

If you're updating your kitchen, you can now get a whole suite of appliances that are connected to an app, allowing you to control and monitor them from afar. Appliances that talk to each other, such as a cooker hood that comes on when the hob is in use, are also in the works.

Smart washing machines