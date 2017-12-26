Smart thermostats and lighting control systems

Smart radiator valves help to control your heating on a more micro level. They can be scheduled and controlled remotely using an app or, in some cases, an actual remote control. Some also claim to adjust to the weather and be able to learn from your habits, just like smart thermostats.

Should I choose a smart radiator valve or a smart thermostat?

Smart radiator valves give you greater control over having different temperatures in different rooms. They are also generally easier to install, so you won't need to pay installation costs.You could only get this functionality with a smart thermostat if you bought one that has a multi-room control, and the costs of additional valves can be prohibitive.

You can buy smart radiator valves on their own for less than £50; one example is the MiHome Heating valve from Energenie, which costs £49 for one. But you can also buy them alongside smart thermostats, such as the Salus iT500, Tado, Netatmo and Honeywell Evohome.

These can cost nearer £200 for 'starter kits', which might only include a couple of valves, and you may need to fork out for the installation as well. You can sometimes get them cheaper if you're buying a collection of gadgets together, so think about what you might want, and how many radiators you'll need to control, before you start looking.

Smart boilers

Smart boilers are still in their infancy, and there are only a few out there. The most well-known is the Worcester Bosch Wave, which isn't strictly speaking a smart boiler, but instead a smart thermostat that connects to the Wave boiler, enabling you to turn it on and off when you're away from home.

British Gas has launched ‘Boiler IQ', which was the first boiler to be able to auto-detect faults. The boiler will be constantly monitored and as soon as a fault is detected, an alert will be sent to your phone. This means you should be able to catch problems before they cause any damage.

Flow Energy has also launched a smart boiler, the Eco RF, that can be turned on and off or adjusted via an app. It too will also send alerts to your installer if something wrong with it. If the fault warrants it, the installer can even log into the machine remotely to fix it, saving the inconvenience of a home visit. You can read our Flow Energy Eco RF boiler news story to learn more.

