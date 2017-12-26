How we test smart hubs

What is a smart hub?

Smart hubs, which have gone from gimmicky tech to the shelves of your local John Lewis, are designed to help you manage your home.

When you wake up in the morning, the hub can ensure the thermostat is set to a cosily warm temperature. When you head out for the day, it can alert you to any intruders via a motion sensitive camera.

Some smart hubs enable you to sync devices together to set 'scenarios'. So, when you get home in the evening, you can set the lights to automatically come on and the radio to activate, without you doing anything.