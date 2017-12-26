Should you buy a Google Home?

Talking to a piece of tech may be an odd concept to some, but the Amazon Echo proved there's an appeal to being able to fire off a quick voice command to turn on your lights or play an album.

The Google Home is Google's answer to the Echo. It can listen and respond to myriad commands, and do everything from control your smart tech, such as thermostats and Chromecasts, to telling you what's on at your local cinema and even booking you a ticket.

There's a built-in speaker and, once you've logged into a Google Play Music or Spotify account, you can ask it to play virtually any song you like. But is Google's smart hub a useful home assistant, or an extra hassle when using an app would be better? You can find out in our table of test results below.

