What is a smart hub?

A day in the life of a connected home

Smart tech is designed to make your life simpler. Connected devices are now available for just about every room in the house, ranging from smart TVs and wireless speakers - which you may have had for years - to newer gadgets such as wireless security cameras and motion sensors.

The vast number of companies making different smart devices means it can be hard to get them to sync up and achieve the ultimate goal of smart-home automation. A smart hub can tie disparate smart tech together to help achieve it. Below, we show you how a smart hub can help you have a perfect connected day. The routines are good examples of IFTTT.

Morning: 6am to noon

Rather than fumbling for your lamp switch when your alarm rouses you, instead say ‘Alexa, turn on the lights’. Your Amazon Echo, and its built-in voice assistant Alexa, activates your Philips Hue light bulbs and a warm glow fills the room. No need to worry about the heating - your Netatmo thermostat knows when you wake up and has already warmed the house to your ideal temperature.

Setting your Samsung SmartThings hub to ‘armed’ as you leave for work activates your door and motion sensors. Any motion or audio alerts will be sent to your phone and you can keep an eye on everything remotely with your Samsung SmartCam wireless camera.

Pros: You can use a hub to set your morning schedule, including heating and lights; using it to activate motion sensors and cameras will give peace of mind while you're away from home.

Cons: No smart hub we've tested manages all tasks (a recurring drawback); we've found smart security systems probably won't deter a potential burglar.

Afternoon: noon to 6pm

At work you get an alert from your SmartThings hub. Thankfully it’s just the presence sensor on your cat’s collar triggering it as it came into the house.

To avoid further distractions you disable the presence sensor - you can always turn it on again later. You also adjust the camera’s view so that it won’t be set off by your moggy. Just in case anyone thinks the property is empty you turn on a smart plug connected to your radio to fool anyone who might be lurking.

Pros: Hubs with an app enable you to remotely control gadgets in your house; you get peace of mind that you can check in at any time.

Cons: Notifications can get irritating if not properly managed; Amazon's Alexa app (which works with the Echo) is limited to just music, alarms and shopping lists.

Evening 6pm to 11pm

Your Samsung hub recognises your smartphone as you come home and activates your Hue light bulbs. At the same time it deactivates your motion sensors, so you aren’t inundated with alerts all night.

It’s a chilly night, so you ask Alexa to turn your thermostat up to 23 degrees and play your cooking playlist from Spotify while you prepare an evening meal.

Pros: Hubs like the Samsung enable you to set useful scenarios via the app.

Cons: Scenarios can be hard to set due to clunky apps; some hubs don't support scenarios.

Night: 11pm to 6am

As you get into bed you ask Alexa to turn off the lights. You need to be up early for a meeting so you ask Alexa to set your alarm for 5:30 rather than 6:00, too.

For added peace of mind you set your SmartThings hub to armed. Now if anyone triggers the motion sensors the lights will turn on, potentially deterring would-be burglars. You use the SmartThings app to check your door is closed, too, before going to sleep.

Pros: If anyone triggers a motion or door sensor overnight you're instantly alerted via a notification on your phone.

Cons: Missing functionality; the Echo doesn't give notifications or alerts, and Samsung's hub doesn't currently support a smart thermostat.