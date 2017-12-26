How to buy the best smart home security system

More than just security

Many systems offer more than security. Panasonic's KX-HN6012EW Home Monitoring & Control Kit, for example, has a camera which can also function as a baby monitor, thanks to its night vision, two-way speaker and preloaded lullabies. Samsung's SmartThings kit, meanwhile, is compatible with a moisture sensor that can alert you to floods or leaks - useful if you're prone to forgetting a running bath.

Depending on the kit you buy, you may also be able to program how you'd like your smart gadgets to respond when triggered. For example, when a door is opened, a smart plug could automatically switch on a light. You could also set a camera to record video when a door is opened, so you can identify unexpected visitors later.

Monitoring the comings and goings of loved ones and pets is also possible, if they carry small personal tags that attach to a key ring, wallet or collar. Using these you can be alerted when a person or pet arrives home, or if a vulnerable relative leaves the house unexpectedly. Likewise, movement sensors in the home can be set to alert you if a vulnerable person doesn't move for a certain period.

If you're looking for a monitoring system that's geared more towards looking after people rather than home security, it's also worth considering telecare and GPS tracking devices.

How much do smart home security systems cost?

Basic smart home security system kits can be bought for as little as £190, but it's worth bearing in mind that a basic kit is unlikely to be enough to cover your entire home (unless you live in a small flat). The true cost will vary depending on the size of your home, so before you invest it's worth thinking about which extra components you'll need in your property and how much they cost.

A smart home system that relies on motion detectors would cost £500-600 for a two bedroom house, but the cost will be much greater if you wish to install multiple wireless security cameras or sensors on all of your doors and windows.