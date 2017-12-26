Smart thermostats comparison table
By Matt Clear
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Smart thermostats comparison table
There are many different smart thermostat systems on the market, each with their own technology and functionality.
Some can control the heating in each room in your home, while others can track when you leave and will automatically switch your heating off until you're on your way home again.
Browse the gallery below to see what the different systems looks like, then scroll down and check our comparison table that details all the different features of the various systems available.
To find out more about each smart thermostat, including Hive, Nest, Honeywell and Netatmo, check out our full smart thermostat reviews.
|Smart heating control systems compared
|Brand
|Price
|Multi-zonal?
|Learning thermostat
|Water heating
|Climote
|£299 installation + £36 annual fee for remote access
|Yes - max 3
|No
|Yes
|Drayton miGenie
|Wish 1: £149.99, Wish 2: £159.99, Wish 3: £219.99
|Yes - max 3 for Wish 3
|No
|Yes - with Wish 2 and 3
|Heat Genius
|£249
|Yes - max 30
|Yes
|No
|Heatmiser Neo
|£199 (£265 with hot water control)
|Yes - max 32
|Yes
|Yes
|Hive
|£199
|No
|No
|Yes
|Honeywell Evohome
|£230
|Yes - max 12
|No
|Yes
|Nest
|£179 (£249 with installation)
|Yes - max 10
|Yes
|No
|Netatmo
|£199 (including installation)
|No
|Yes
|No
|Owl Intuition-CW
|£120
|Yes - max 4
|No
|Yes
|PassivLiving Heat
|Starting from £279 including service fee
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Salus iT500
|£130
|Yes - max 2
|No
|Yes
|Tado
|£239 (or £2.82 monthly rental for the first year, £6.99/month thereafter)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Understanding the table
Multi-zonal: the ability to control the temperatures in individual rooms in your home
Learning thermostat: smart heating controls that learn your routine, and self-program themselves
You can see more features and specifications on our full expanded table, accessible by clicking the link above.
Related articles:
- Best Buy smart thermostats
- Save money with a smart thermostat
- Wood burning stoves