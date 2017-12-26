There are many different smart thermostat systems on the market, each with their own technology and functionality.

Some can control the heating in each room in your home, while others can track when you leave and will automatically switch your heating off until you're on your way home again.

Browse the gallery below to see what the different systems looks like, then scroll down and check our comparison table that details all the different features of the various systems available.

To find out more about each smart thermostat, including Hive, Nest, Honeywell and Netatmo, check out our full smart thermostat reviews.

Understanding the table

Multi-zonal: the ability to control the temperatures in individual rooms in your home

Learning thermostat: smart heating controls that learn your routine, and self-program themselves

You can see more features and specifications on our full expanded table, accessible by clicking the link above.

