Smart thermostats comparison table

By Matt Clear

There are many different smart thermostat systems on the market, each with their own technology and functionality.

Some can control the heating in each room in your home, while others can track when you leave and will automatically switch your heating off until you're on your way home again. 

Browse the gallery below to see what the different systems looks like, then scroll down and check our comparison table that details all the different features of the various systems available. 

To find out more about each smart thermostat, including Hive, Nest, Honeywell and Netatmo, check out our full smart thermostat reviews.

 

Smart heating control systems compared
Brand Price Multi-zonal? Learning thermostat Water heating
Climote £299 installation + £36 annual fee for remote access Yes - max 3 No Yes
Drayton miGenie Wish 1: £149.99, Wish 2: £159.99, Wish 3: £219.99 Yes - max 3 for Wish 3 No Yes - with Wish 2 and 3
Heat Genius £249 Yes - max 30 Yes No
Heatmiser Neo £199 (£265 with hot water control) Yes - max 32 Yes Yes
Hive £199 No No Yes
Honeywell Evohome £230 Yes - max 12 No Yes
Nest £179 (£249 with installation) Yes - max 10 Yes No
Netatmo £199 (including installation) No Yes No
Owl Intuition-CW £120 Yes - max 4 No Yes
PassivLiving Heat Starting from £279 including service fee No Yes Yes
Salus iT500 £130 Yes - max 2 No Yes
Tado £239 (or £2.82 monthly rental for the first year, £6.99/month thereafter) No Yes Yes

 

Understanding the table

Multi-zonal: the ability to control the temperatures in individual rooms in your home

Learning thermostat: smart heating controls that learn your routine, and self-program themselves

You can see more features and specifications on our full expanded table, accessible by clicking the link above.

