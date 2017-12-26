How to place and maintain smoke alarms

Looking for the best smoke alarm? Skip straight to our full smoke alarm reviews for our Best Buy recommendations.

At Which? we lab test smoke alarms to uncover the best models that you can trust. Our reviews tell you the ones that respond quickly enough to all types of fire in British Standards tests, and the smoke alarms that can't be relied on.

Here, we give you vital advice on choosing, positioning and maintaining your smoke alarms correctly, so they will alert you and your family when you really need them.

Take a look at our smoke alarm Best Buys to discover the models that Which? recommends.