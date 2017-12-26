Make the most of your solar panels

Best solar panel brands
To help you get the most from your solar panels, we've asked solar experts for their advice, and owners for their top tips.
You can use our results to save yourself hours of research, and to make sure you get the right solar panels and set-up for your home.
Our unique expert advice answers questions such as:
- how to maximise profit from your solar panels
- whether you should avoid Chinese panels
- how to get your PV panels to produce free hot water
- where to locate the inverter
- which are best for you: micro-inverters or string inverters?
- how to find a good installer
- whether black panels are better
- whether you should buy Ikea panels
- the effects of shading on panels
- what to do if your neighbour's tree shades your panels
- whether solar panels need cleaning
- roof mounted or integrated solar panels?
