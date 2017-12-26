Make the most of your solar panels

To help you get the most from your solar panels, we've asked solar experts for their advice, and owners for their top tips.

You can use our results to save yourself hours of research, and to make sure you get the right solar panels and set-up for your home.

Our unique expert advice answers questions such as:

how to maximise profit from your solar panels

whether you should avoid Chinese panels

how to get your PV panels to produce free hot water

where to locate the inverter

which are best for you: micro-inverters or string inverters?

how to find a good installer

whether black panels are better

whether you should buy Ikea panels

the effects of shading on panels

what to do if your neighbour's tree shades your panels

whether solar panels need cleaning

roof mounted or integrated solar panels?

