How do I set up a sound bar with my TV?

When you're setting up a sound bar for the first time, it can be confusing to work out the best way of connecting it not only to a TV, but to set top boxes, additional speakers, consoles, and other equipment.

HDMI, ARC, Ethernet and Optical are terms that might not mean a lot right now, but to ensure you get the best sound quality in your home, and that all of your equipment works as it should, it's a good idea to take some time to optimise your setup.

Use our interactive tool below to find more information on the different connections that your sound bar might have.

