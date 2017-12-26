How we test sound bars

Real-world sound testing

Sound quality is rated by our five-person expert panel using 11 tracks, including TV dramas, and classical, pop and jazz pieces, as well as speech and film material.

But this being a Which? test, we don't stop there. We listen to every model from different distances and angles. This checks for any issues that may arise if you’re not sitting directly in front of the sound bar, such as when watching a film with a group of friends who are sitting around the TV. We've found that even some of the better models don't sound quite as good when you are sitting at an angle, and this could be worth noting, depending on your living room set-up.

Finally, we put bold claims of big volume and impressive-sounding specs, such as '300 watts', to the test by checking how loud you can push each sound bar before distortion kicks in. To help you choose the right sound bar for you, we recommend the size of room it’s suitable for, from small to large, or even those that can be heard throughout the whole house for music fans.

We give every product individual ratings, such as those for sound quality at different angles and distances, and at louder volumes. These are given alongside overall sound quality ratings. See how each compares to other models over at our expert sound bar reviews.