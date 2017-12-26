Which Samsung Galaxy tablet should I buy?

When it comes to tablets, Samsung is one of the biggest names in the market, offering plenty of models for every pocket, with a dizzying range.

With such a wide choice the quality can vary. While some are Best Buys, you wouldn't want to end up with a dud. We've created the table below to show you which Samsung models are best across three different criteria: budget, laptop replacement and everyday.

We thoroughly test every Samsung tablet to see which are worthy of the Best Buy title. Only those with the very best battery, screen quality and ease of use make the grade.

To find out how Samsung Galaxy tablets score against the best models on the market click the link to see all Which? Best Buy tablets.