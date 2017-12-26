Which Samsung Galaxy tablet should I buy?
By Callum Tennent
When it comes to tablets, Samsung is one of the biggest names in the market, offering plenty of models for every pocket, with a dizzying range.
With such a wide choice the quality can vary. While some are Best Buys, you wouldn't want to end up with a dud. We've created the table below to show you which Samsung models are best across three different criteria: budget, laptop replacement and everyday.
We thoroughly test every Samsung tablet to see which are worthy of the Best Buy title. Only those with the very best battery, screen quality and ease of use make the grade.
Top 5 Samsung tablets
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Processor performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
The ultimate Android tablet, this one topped our tests and has not yet been knocked off its spot. The reason is simple - speedy processor, amazing battery life and a generally polished experience.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Processor performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
A marathon 12 hour battery life, and stylus that allows you to draw directly onto the screen place this already impressive tablet right at the top of the wanted list. With impressive specs to boot, this device is bound to please.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Processor performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
This large 12-inch tablet is expensive but does come with a keyboard and stylus, making it a great choice if you want to work on your tablet. And the i5 processor should have more than enough power to handle any tasks that you throw at it.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Processor performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
This hybrid Windows 10 tablet comes with a keyboard and stylus. It's not quite in the Best Buy class but the supplied accessories make it a pretty good choice.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Processor performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
This tablet has been around for a couple of years and can't match the performance of newer devices. But it's very good value and has a decent camera and battery.
Table correct as of November 2017
Should I buy a Samsung tablet?
What we think: Samsung is a household name in electronics. It's a serious contender to Apple's crown as the most successful tablet manufacturer in the world. It's released more than 40 unique models over the last six years and provided annual updates to a great number of them - Samsung shows no signs of slowing down its output any time soon.
The vast majority of Samsung tablets run Google's Android operating system, although it's also offers Windows 10 models too. Be sure to double-check what OS the tablet you're looking to buy runs on before you make a purchase to avoid disappointment.
Samsung tablets often come in multiple sizes (such as eight-inch or ten-inch), with storage capacity variants (such as 16GB, 32GB or 64GB). Some even have the choice between wi-fi only and 4G capability, so you have even more options. While very convenient, more storage and 4G functionality will cost you extra.
