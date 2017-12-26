TV licence explained

If you watch or record live TV - either through your TV or through a website - then you need a TV licence.

This applies whether you receive Freesat, Freeview or a pay-TV service in your home, whether you rent or own your accommodation, and whether or not you watch BBC channels.

On 1 September 2016, the law changed to state that you must be covered by a TV Licence to watch or download on-demand or catch-up programmes on BBC iPlayer.

You don’t need to buy a TV licence if you only use your TV to watch DVDs, Blu-rays or videos, or you purely use non-BBC catch-up and on-demand services, such as All 4, ITV Hub or Netflix, to watch non-live content.

If you’re sure that you don’t need a TV licence, make sure you inform TV Licensing via the online declaration form or call 0300 790 6071.

