Tipping abroad

Which? guide to tipping: How much to tip at restaurants, hotels, taxis, tour guides and bar staff when you're away.

Tipping is a social custom and varies so much between countries that even seasoned travellers can find themselves puzzling over how much to offer their waiters and tour guides.

Saying 'thank you' before receiving your change in a restaurant in Poland tells waiting staff that you’re happy for them to keep it all. However, if you do leave a tip after a meal in Japan, you may find your waiter returning your 'lost' money to you.

Our guide clarifies worldwide tipping customs, letting you get on with your holiday without fretting over change. We look at some of the most common places to tip while travelling to popular worldwide destinations and tell you whether or not it is expected – and if so, how much you should offer.