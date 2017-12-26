Tipping abroad
Which? guide to tipping: How much to tip at restaurants, hotels, taxis, tour guides and bar staff when you're away.
Tipping is a social custom and varies so much between countries that even seasoned travellers can find themselves puzzling over how much to offer their waiters and tour guides.
Saying 'thank you' before receiving your change in a restaurant in Poland tells waiting staff that you’re happy for them to keep it all. However, if you do leave a tip after a meal in Japan, you may find your waiter returning your 'lost' money to you.
Our guide clarifies worldwide tipping customs, letting you get on with your holiday without fretting over change. We look at some of the most common places to tip while travelling to popular worldwide destinations and tell you whether or not it is expected – and if so, how much you should offer.
|Tipping guide
|Country
|Restaurants
|Hotels a
|Taxis
|Tour guides and bar staff b
|Australia
|10%-15% only for good service in upmarket restaurants
|Not expected
|Not expected
|10% only for good service in upmarket establishments
|Austria
|If a 12.5% service charge is added, an additional €1-€2 is discretionary. If there is no service charge, tip 10%
|10% service charge usually added to bill. Additional tips discretionary. Porter €2. Housekeeping €7-€14
|Around 10%
|Tour guides €5-€10. Bar staff round up bar bill or give a maximum of 10%
|Barbados
|Usually a 10%-15% service charge. If there is no service charge, tip 10%
|7.5%-10% service charge. Additional tips discretionary. Porter BBD2. Housekeeping 10%
|10%
|Tour guides BBD2-BBD5. Bar staff 10%
|Belgium
|15% service charge and small tip for excellent service. If there is no service charge, tip up to 10%
|Not expected except €2 for porter
|Round up fare
|Tour guides €5-€10. Bar staff €2-€5
|Bulgaria
|5%-15% service charge. If there is no service charge, tip 5%-15% depending on restaurant and service
|Not expected but discretionary tip of BGN1-BGN5 for good service will be appreciated
|Round up fare or tip 5%-15%
|Tour guides BGN5-BGN10. Bar staff BGN2-BGN5
|Dominican
Republic
|Service charge up to 16% but still leave a tip of 10%
|Up to 16% service charge. Tips appreciated. Porter DOP36-DOP72. Housekeeping DOP183-DOP366
|Not expected but appreciated DOP100-DOP200
|Tour guides DOP183. Bar staff DOP36-DOP183
|Egypt
|12% service charge and discretionary tip of 10%. If there is no service charge, tip 10%
|12% service charge, tips discretionary. Porter EGP10. Housekeeping EGP20-EGP50
|Not expected
|Tour guides EGP20 half day. Bar staff 10%
|France
|15% service charge, plus discretionary tip of €1-€2 for good service. If there is no service charge, tip 15%
|Discretionary tip is appreciated. Porter €1-€1.50. Housekeeping €7-€14
|10%-15%
|Tour guides €5-€10. Bar staff service charge plus discretionary tip €1-€3 for good service
|Greece
|5%-12% service charge, tips of €2-€5 discretionary. If there is no service charge, tip 15%
|5%-12% service charge, plus discretionary tip for some staff. Porter €1-€2. Housekeeping not expected.
|Not expected
|Tour guides from 20%. Bar staff 10%
|India
|10% service charge. Discretionary tip INR100 for good service
|Around 10% service charge usually included. Porter INR100 flat rate. Housekeeping not expected
|Not expected unless taxi is hired for several days, then tip INR370
|Tour guides INR100. Bar staff not expected
|Italy
|10% service charge, plus discretionary tip of €1-€2 for good service. If there is no service charge, tip 10%
|Tips discretionary. Porter €1-€2. Housekeeping €7-€14
|Not expected
|Tour guides €5-€10. Bar staff €1-€2
|Jamaica
|5%-10% service charge, plus discretionary tip of 10%-20%. If there is no service charge, tip 5%-10%
|10%-15% service charge. Porter JMD100-JMD200 per bag. Housekeeping not expected
|Discretionary 5%-10%
|Tour guides 5%. Bar staff not expected
|Japan
|Not expected
|Not expected
|Not expected
|Not expected
|Kenya
|10% service charge, plus additional tip of KSh300. If there is no service charge, tip 5%-10%
|Porter KSh50. Housekeeping not expected
|5%
|Tour guides KSh500-KSh1000. Bar staff KSh200-300
|Mexico
|10% service charge, plus small discretionary tip. If there is no service charge, tip 10%
|10% service charge. Porter MXN50. Housekeeping not expected
|10%
|Tour guide 10%. Bar staff not expected
|Poland
|10%-15% service charge and small discretionary tip. If there is no service charge, tip 15%
|Tips discretionary. Porter PLN2-PLN5. Housekeeping PLN70-PLN140
|Not expected or discretionary round up fare
|Tour guides not expected. Bar staff PLN5-PLN10
|Spain
|Tips not common. Discretionary tip, or leave the change
|Tips not common. Discretionary tip, or leave the change
|Round up fare
|Tour guides up to €5 per day. Bar staff €1-€3
|Thailand
|10% service charge and small discretionary tip. If no service charge, tip around 10%
|15% service charge. Porter THB100. Housekeeping THB100-THB200
|Not expected but discretionary up to 10%
|Tour guide around THB300. Bar staff not expected
|Turkey
|5%-10% service charge, additional tips discretionary. If there is no service charge, tip 5%-10%
|Porter TL5. Housekeeping TL10-TL20
|Not expected, but can round up fare
|Tour guide TL10-TL20. Bar staff TL5
|UK
|10%-15% service charge. If no service charge, tip 10%-15%
|10%-15% service charge but not standard, otherwise tips discretionary. Porter £1 min. Housekeeping £2-£4
|10%-15%
|Tour guides discretionary £1-£5. Bar staff not expected
|USA
|10%-20% service charge. Where there is no, or low, service charge, tip 10%-20%
|Porter $5-$10. Housekeeping $5-$10
|10%-15% (more when bags are carried)
|Tour guides 10%-15%. Bar staff $1-$2 per drink
Using the table
Information provided by tourist offices, approximate guide only. Cash tips shown in local currency using abbreviated currency codes
a Housekeeping tips are approximate and based on a one- to two-week stay in a good hotel. Porter’s tips are per bag unless otherwise specified
b Tour guide tips depend on quality and duration of tour