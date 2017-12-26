Underfloor heating pros and cons

Discover the facts about underfloor heating, including how it will affect your home, your comfort and your energy bills.

To help you decide whether underfloor heating is right for you, we've spoken to more than 150 Which? members with underfloor heating to find out their experiences of getting and using underfloor heating, whether they think it's been beneficial and what they wish they had known before they bought it.

We've also spoken to experts and members to find out what things you should think about before you buy underfloor heating, including running costs, and the pros and cons of getting it.

Underfloor heating: the pros

Underfloor heating is a modern and high-spec feature that allows you to enjoy the luxury of warm floors during cold winter mornings.

It can be an efficient way of heating a room as the heat rises slowly around the whole room, while radiators heat a more isolated area. It can also remove the need for radiators, depending on the size of the system.

It is a flexible heating option that can be fitted in a new room or a per existing room, but there will be a lot more upheaval if it is retrofitted.

Members' underfloor heating pros

Underfloor heating: the cons

Underfloor heating can take longer to heat up than radiators, which work quickly to high temperatures.

In some cases, such as with smaller systems, they won't be able to totally supplement radiators.

An underfloor heating system can be pricey to install (especially if retrofitted) maintain and run, particularly if it's supplementary to your main heating system.

Members' underfloor heating cons

