How to install a washing machine

How much could I save? Compare washing machine installation costs

The costs involved in connecting a new washing machine vary from shop to shop, but wherever you go you’ll be charged. We’ve looked at the prices charged by four leading washing machine stores for both freestanding and built-in models.

AO washing machine installation costs

Installing a new washing machine costs £20 at AO and it’s another £25 for it to disconnect your old machine and take it away for recycling.

Argos washing machine installation costs

Delivery and installation of your new machine and the removal and recycling of your old one cost around £45 at Argos.

Currys washing machine installation costs

It costs £25 to have Currys install a washing machine purchased from them. Removal and recycling of the old machine is from £20.

John Lewis washing machine installation costs

Connection with installation costs £25 for washing machines purchased from John Lewis, and it will also switch it on and test it. It charges another £15 to take away your old machine.

Integrated washing machines cost more to connect

Integrated or built-in appliances cost more to install as a kitchen cabinet door needs to be attached to the appliance door. The kickboard in your kitchen will also need to be removed to install the machine.

Argos charges £82 for installation of a freestanding washing machine and £15 to remove your old machine. Curry’s and John Lewis charge £90 for integrated appliance installations, and £15 to remove and dispose of your old appliance with AO charging £90 to install the new washing machine and £20 to remove the old one.

Prices were checked in October 2017.