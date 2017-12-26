Our tough tests help us find the best washing machines on the market, which you can rely on to give your clothes a great wash every time. But the same tests also ensure we can alert you to washing machines that will do a pitiful job.

Compared to Best Buy washing machines, a Don't Buy with a one-star rating for cotton cleaning may remove 30% less staining from clothes, and models with a one-star rating for rinsing could leave traces of detergent in your laundry, which is particularly bad for those with sensitive skin.

Best Buy vs Don't Buy washing machines

Every year we wash more than 1,750kg of clothes to test washing machines from a huge range of brands, including Bosch, Miele, Candy, Indesit and John Lewis. Our tests, combined with unique reliability and customer satisfaction scores from washing machine owners, means we can recommend machines that clean excellently, don't cost a lot to run and that are easy to use.