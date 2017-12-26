Hoover washing machines rated

Hoover washing machines appear to be a bargain if you're just going on price, but our tests have found a few things for shoppers to be aware of.

Hoover can trace its history back to the early part of the last century and Ohio, USA, but the current incarnation of Hoover in Europe was bought by Italian appliance manufacturer Candy more than 20 years ago. Candy washing machines are a sister brand to Hoover.

This is a brand with a mixed heritage – and mixed is how we'd rate Hoover washing machines. You can find out in our table below what Hoover does well and not so well. We'll tell you how highly Hoover machines score in our tests, how reliable they are, and whether their owners would recommend them to others.

If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Hoover washing machine reviews.

We subject every washing machine we review to a barrage of tests – including how well they wash on different temperatures, how well they rinse and spin and how noisy they are. We've included the pros and cons that you need to know about about Hoover washing machines below, as well as our Which? verdict on whether you should buy one.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.