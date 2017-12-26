Which washing machine brand?
Hoover washing machines rated
By Matt Stevens
Hoover washing machines appear to be a bargain if you're just going on price, but our tests have found a few things for shoppers to be aware of.
Hoover can trace its history back to the early part of the last century and Ohio, USA, but the current incarnation of Hoover in Europe was bought by Italian appliance manufacturer Candy more than 20 years ago. Candy washing machines are a sister brand to Hoover.
This is a brand with a mixed heritage – and mixed is how we'd rate Hoover washing machines. You can find out in our table below what Hoover does well and not so well. We'll tell you how highly Hoover machines score in our tests, how reliable they are, and whether their owners would recommend them to others.
If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Hoover washing machine reviews.
We subject every washing machine we review to a barrage of tests – including how well they wash on different temperatures, how well they rinse and spin and how noisy they are. We've included the pros and cons that you need to know about about Hoover washing machines below, as well as our Which? verdict on whether you should buy one.
How much do Hoover washing machines cost?
Most Hoover models are in the £200 to £400 price bracket. Our surveys have told us that the average Which? member would spend around £335 on a Hoover washing machine, making it a reasonably affordable brand.
But top-of-the-range Hoover washers with cutting-edge tech will cost you noticeably more – the priciest and most advanced Hoover washing machines we've tested are around £500.
Choosing the best Hoover washing machine
Like most washing machine manufacturers, Hoover focuses on producing freestanding models. However, it's possible to find some built-in models if you're looking for a washing machine that you can hide behind a cupboard door.
There's a wide range of drum capacities to choose from, with the most cavernous Hoover washing machines able to wash a massive 12kg of cottons at once. That's almost two average-sized loads washed in one go, and that kind of capability could be very handy for a busy family.
Some Hoover washing machines even use smart technology, which allows you to control the machine from your smartphone. This is unusual for a mid-priced brand. In fact, Hoover makes the most affordable smart washing machines we've seen.
Hoover washing machines come in white, black and silver.