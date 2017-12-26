Which washing machine brand?
Miele washing machines rated
By Matt Stevens
Miele is a German family-owned company that can trace its history back to 1899 and has the company mantra 'Immer besser', or 'always better'.
But are Miele washing machines always better than other brands? Or is that messaging simply marketing puff? We've tested and reviewed thousands of washing machines over the years – find out how Miele measures up, below.
Our table below tells you how Miele washing machines score in our reviews, how reliable they are, and whether Miele high prices are seen to be value for money or not. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Miele washing machine reviews.
Our customer scores also reveal what Miele owners think of their machines and whether they'd recommend them.
All the data in the guide has been independently researched – we buy all of the Miele machines we test and we run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their washing machines.
|Table notes
|The average test score is based on results of models tested between January 2015 and December 2017 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 318 Miele owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated in December 2017.
How much do Miele washing machines cost?
It's hard to deny that Miele washing machines are expensive. The cheapest will set you back around £500, but it's easy to find models that cost well over £1,000. The average price paid by Which? members in 2017 was £669.
If you want to buy a Miele, look for one that has a free market-leading parts-and-labour warranty thrown in. Many have five-year or even 10-year parts-and-labour warranties as standard, but not all, so do check before you buy. And with such high prices, shop around before you buy – hunt down an online deal and, if you can, wait for the sales before paying £1000+ for a Miele washing machine.
Choosing the best Miele washing machine
Top-of-the-range Miele washing machines will be best of breed for energy and carry the A+++ label, have room inside for a large (but not gargantuan) 9kg of cottons, and will spin the living daylights out of wet clothes at 1,600rpm.
Features to look for include TwinDos, Miele's way of pre-loading your machine with liquid detergent. And QuickPowerWash, which is claimed to wash powerfully and effectively in just one hour.
Most models come in white, with others available in either a chrome or a steel finish.
All Miele washing machines have cottons and synthetics cycles, but if you're after a specific type of cycle – which might be anything from a delicates to a sports program – then make sure you really look into the technical specifications for individual models.