Miele washing machines rated

Miele is a German family-owned company that can trace its history back to 1899 and has the company mantra 'Immer besser', or 'always better'.

But are Miele washing machines always better than other brands? Or is that messaging simply marketing puff? We've tested and reviewed thousands of washing machines over the years – find out how Miele measures up, below.

Our table below tells you how Miele washing machines score in our reviews, how reliable they are, and whether Miele high prices are seen to be value for money or not. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Miele washing machine reviews.

Our customer scores also reveal what Miele owners think of their machines and whether they'd recommend them.

All the data in the guide has been independently researched – we buy all of the Miele machines we test and we run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their washing machines.

