How to buy the best smart speaker

A smart speaker is a speaker you can talk to. It has a voice assistant built in, which means you can tell it what to do with your voice. There is similar technology built into most smartphones – on iPhones this is Siri.

Voice assistants allow you to control your speaker hands-free from across the room. So you can play and pause music, skip tracks or even tell your speaker what song or artist you would like it to play using only your voice – without even getting out your smartphone.

Smart speakers give you additional functionality over traditional wireless speakers, too. Here are some of the most useful examples:

Radio: use them as your radio by simply telling them to play your favourite radio station.

Cooking: they can read you recipe instructions, you can set timers while your hands are busy, hold your shopping list on them and even order an ingredient when you run out.

News, weather and travel updates: ask your smart speaker to update you on the weather, news and travel when you're making your breakfast.

Gardening: ask whether it's going to rain, and even ask it for tips, such as when is best to plant petunias.

Sport: ask for the latest football or tennis results.

Bathroom: change the music track playing from the comfort of your bath.

Some smart speakers, such as the Amazon Echo Plus and Amazon Echo Show, have a smart hub built in. This allows you to control smart home devices, such as smart lights, directly from your speaker.

Smart speakers without smart hubs built in need to talk to the smart hub or bridge for each of your smart home devices in order to control them. This can be more expensive over time if you plan to buy lots of smart home tech, and you can end up with lots of smart hubs lying around for each item.

For more on smart hubs and what they can do visit our What's a smart hub? guide or check out our advice on how to buy the best smart hub.