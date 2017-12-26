How to buy the best wireless or Bluetooth speaker

Modern day speakers come in all shapes and sizes - from large, powerful home systems to compact battery-powered Bluetooth speakers. Some can even be controlled by voice alone.

Whether they connect via Bluetooth or over wi-fi, are to take on holiday or are for a multi-room set-up, there are lots of things to consider before you buy beyond simply price. You can spend as little as £50 or as much as £500, but whatever your budget, this expert guide - and the video above - will tell you everything you need to look for.

