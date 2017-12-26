How we test wireless and Bluetooth speakers

Whether you're looking for a large speaker with powerful sound and a remote control or a portable Bluetooth speaker you can fit in your suitcase, Which? has got you covered with the most accurate and up-to-date information.

We put every speaker through the same test, regardless of brand or price, so we can find the best model for you. Our tests involve a mixture of audio assessments from our expert listening panel, technical lab testing and an ease-of-use analysis. The information we provide is easy to understand and free of external bias, giving you the evidence to make an informed buying decision. Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about wireless speakers.

What's the sound quality like?

How easy is it to use?

What additional features does it have?

How long does the battery last?

Should I buy it?

