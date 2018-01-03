The Which? top choice wireless or Bluetooth speaker of the month
Don't want to read lots of reviews? We’ve got you covered – below you’ll find our favourite portable wireless speaker – plus a cheaper alternative.
We’ve reviewed hundreds of portable wireless speakers at our test lab, and there are even lots that we’ve awarded Best Buy status. So if you can’t decide or are short on time, below we’ve selected our favourite portable wireless speaker from our recent rounds of testing, to cut through the haze and just give you what you need to know.
If you choose this one, we’re confident you will be pleased with your purchase.
Even if you choose a well-known brand, you can still be stung by poor sound, poor ease of use, flaky connectivity and rubbish battery life. We’ll even recommend older models if we don’t think the latest releases are up to snuff. The models we’ve selected below are clear Best Buys and have no outstanding flaws. They are all-rounders that will suit a wide range of tastes and uses.
And if you're looking to maximise bang for your buck, we have picked out a much cheaper model too. This has also achieved Best Buy status so, while it may not quite match the exceptional sound quality or cutting-edge feature set of our top choice, it is a extremely good option, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better alternative for a similar price. It too excelled in all areas of our testing, and is an all-rounder that we’re convinced will suit a broad audience.
Both these models are ones our experts would buy themselves or recommend to a friend – we’re convinced you’ll love them too.
Top pick speakers of the month
With a durable cylindrical design, this is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker capable of surviving the great outdoors or kitchen accidents. It produces well-balanced, powerful and clear sound, with crystal-clear speech. It performs strongly across genres from classical to pop, and has a high maximum volume. It also has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant integrated so you can control the unit hands-free, and the 12.4-hour battery life will see you through the day.
Small and louder than you’d expect, this is a fantastic-sounding Bluetooth speaker at a great price, with an impressive 14-hour battery life to boot. The sound quality is excellent, with good balance between bass, mid-range and treble, and with genres from classical to pop to speech all performing well.
The latest portable wireless speakers put to the test
We’ve tested more than a hundred wireless speakers, and above are our latest portable wireless speaker recommendations. We’ll update these recommendations regularly as we put more and more wireless speakers through their paces. If any that come through our doors truly excel, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Also note that since we prioritise sound quality in our scores, you may find that cheaper models score better than those with more features or a larger, more premium, build quality but have slightly underperformed in one or more of the key categories listed below. Spending more money is no guarantee of better sound quality, despite build quality tending to improve.
Only models with extraordinary sound quality, remarkable battery life, sensational ease of use and seamless connectivity are rewarded with Best Buy status. Here’s how we test these core factors:
Many portable speakers have weak bass, and countless others hide poor sound quality behind a glossy exterior, and so only a select number get our recommendation as a Best Buy. We’ve even rated many devices from well-known brands as dreaded Don’t Buys. Make sure you don’t end up with a Don’t Buy by heading over to our wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews.
If you’d like to have a look at more of our recommendations, see our Best Buy wireless and Bluetooth speakers. And if you’re set on a portable speaker, check out our portable wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews.