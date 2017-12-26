Most reliable wireless and Bluetooth speaker brands

We survey thousands of Which? members every year to find out which audio brands you recommend. While some big-name brands get a thumbs up from customers, others are let down by frustrating faults and poor reliability in general.

This year's survey shows that many wireless and Bluetooth speaker owners are dealing with faulty wireless connections, poor companion mobile apps and unresponsive controllers.

To see which premium and budget-priced speakers have impressed our audio experts, see our wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews. Alternatively, keep scrolling to see how the likes of Bose, JBL and Sony faired in our most recent reliability survey.

Below, we've rounded up the results of our reliability survey for each big-name brand. We've got the details on reliability scores, customer scores and common product faults affecting popular brands.

