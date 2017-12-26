Xhose and other expandable hoses
Xhose and expandable hoses: top picks
By Adelaide Gray
Article 2 of 2
Expandable hoses are easy to store and don't kink. We tried out a number of different models including the Xhose, to see which is best.
To guide you to the best expandable hoses, we tried out five top-selling expandable hoses from big brands including Xhose, Magic Hose and Stretch Hose, and uncovered big differences between how well the different hoses worked.
We carried out a range of checks and assessments, including using each hose with high and low water pressure to see how well it expanded.
Expandable hoses: our verdict
We've rounded up the five expandable hoses we tried out in the table below, picking out our favourite, along with those that failed to impress us.
|Expandable hoses compared
|Product
|Type
|Price for 30m
|Spray nozzle included
|Overview
|Green Blade Coil Hose
|Coil
|£12
|Y
|
The Coil Hose from Green Blade is a spiral-shaped hose that can be pulled out to 30m. It's an alternative to an Xhose-style expandable hose, but is it as convenient?
|Magic Hose
|Expandable
|£23
|Y
|
The Magic Hose is only £23 for a 30m hose and at 0.4kg it's incredibly light. But can this tiny hose really compete against its more expensive and larger rivals?
|Stretch Hose
|Expandable
|£50
|Y
|
The Stretch Hose is very similar to the Xhose but is bright orange and comes with a spray nozzle as a welcome extra. But did this version impress our experts?
|Pampered Garden WonderHose
|Expandable
|£60
|Y
|
The WonderHose is the most expensive expandable hose we tested and comes with a robust spray nozzle. But is it worth paying the extra?
|Xhose
|Expandable
|£50
|N
|
Xhose is the biggest brand of expandable hoses. This version comes with two tap adaptors but no spray nozzle. So it is worth staying with the big brands?
