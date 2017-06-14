Planning a budget
How to plan an effective budget
By Joe Elvin
Article 1 of 3
Get your finances under control with our six-step guide to creating a manageable household budget.
A household budget is a plan that summarises your earnings and spending habits, so you have a clear idea of where your cash is going.
Provided you stick to it, a budget plan will help you keep on top of your spending, and make sure you don’t fritter away more than you earn.
If you have a financial goal – such as getting out of debt, saving for a mortgage deposit or putting money away for your retirement – it will help you work towards this too.
Here, we explain how to draw up a household budget that accurately reflects your income and expenses.
How to create an effective household budget plan
1Get organised and take your time
Set aside at least an hour before you begin planning a home budget. Doing it in a rush is likely to mean you make mistakes.
It's a good idea to gather all the paperwork you’ll need before getting started, so get hold of:
- a few months' worth of bank statements
- your recent credit card bills
- copies of your household bills
- details of your savings and pension contributions
- information on any other incomes you may have.
(In the example below, our budgeter is paid a monthly salary. If your main income arrives more frequently, you may prefer to make a weekly or fortnightly budget.)
2Add up your income
|Previous three months
|REGULAR INCOME
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Salary
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|Rental income
|£450
|£450
|£450
|£450
|Savings interest
|£55
|£58
|£61
|£58
|Freelance income
|£150
|£50
|£200
|£133
|TOTAL
|£2,949
|£2,852
|£3,005
|£2,935
Jot down your regular earnings from employment (after tax, student loan payments, pension contributions etc. have been deducted), then add other sources of income, from savings, investments, self-employment, rent payments etc.
Calculate what you earned in the last three months and note down the average, so you have a rough idea what you might expect to earn in the coming months.
Now might also be a good time to ensure you’re paying the correct amount of tax. For help with this, see our guides on tax codes and tax for the self-employed.
3Calculate your essential spending
|Previous three months
|REGULAR INCOME
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Salary
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|Rental income
|£450
|£450
|£450
|£450
|Savings interest
|£55
|£58
|£61
|£58
|Freelance income
|£150
|£50
|£200
|£133
|TOTAL
|£2,949
|£2,852
|£3,005
|£2,935
|ESSENTIAL SPENDING
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Mortgage payments
|£780
|£780
|£780
|£780
|Utility Bills
|£299
|£278
|£303
|£293
|Groceries
|£500
|£410
|£510
|£473
|Car
|£200
|£180
|£170
|£183
|Gym
|£85
|£85
|£85
|£85
|Childcare
|£450
|£410
|£450
|£437
|MONEY SPENT:
|£2,314
|£2,143
|£2,298
|£2,252
|MONEY LEFT FOR DISPOSABLE INCOME:
|£635
|£709
|£707
|£683
Next, jot down how much of your money monthly income goes towards essential spending.
Categorise these payments, so you have a good idea of where your cash is going. Your categories could include mortgage payments, utility bills, groceries, childcare, travel etc.
Gather your bank statements, household bills and credit card bills for this task. The more accurate your figures are, the more useful your budget will be.
Calculate your total expenditure for each of the last three months – and subtract this from your monthly earnings. This will show you how much is typically left for ‘non-essential’ spending each month.
4Review your disposable income
|Previous three months
|REGULAR INCOME
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Salary
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|Rental income
|£450
|£450
|£450
|£450
|Savings interest
|£55
|£58
|£61
|£58
|Freelance income
|£150
|£50
|£200
|£133
|TOTAL
|£2,949
|£2,852
|£3,005
|£2,935
|ESSENTIAL SPENDING
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Mortgage payments
|£780
|£780
|£780
|£780
|Utility Bills
|£299
|£278
|£303
|£293
|Groceries
|£500
|£410
|£510
|£473
|Car
|£200
|£180
|£170
|£183
|Gym
|£85
|£85
|£85
|£85
|Childcare
|£450
|£410
|£450
|£437
|MONEY SPENT:
|£2,314
|£2,143
|£2,298
|£2,252
|MONEY LEFT FOR DISPOSABLE INCOME:
|£635
|£709
|£707
|£683
|DISPOSABLE INCOME SPENDING
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Cigarettes
|£60
|£55
|£80
|£65
|Alcohol
|£65
|£90
|£54
|£70
|Football
|£90
|£110
|£45
|£82
|Going out/leisure
|£195
|£150
|£210
|£185
|Savings
|£200
|£200
|£200
|£200
|Other
|£124
|£95
|£99
|£106
|DISPOSABLE INCOME SPENT:
|£734
|£700
|£688
|£707
|MONTHLY BALANCE:
|-£99
|+£9
|+£19
|-£24
An accurate review of how you’ve previously spent your disposable income will prevent you from under or over-budgeting in certain areas.
Note how you’ve spent your disposable income in the previous three months. If you put money into savings, note down how much money you store away each month too.
At this point, you may discover you’re regularly spending more than you earn. If this is the case, making a budget is a crucial task that shouldn’t be put off.
Our guides on balancing your household budget and getting out of debt could prove useful in this scenario.
5Draw up a budget you can stick to
|Previous three months
|Next month
|REGULAR INCOME
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Apr
|Salary
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|£2,294
|+£0
|£2,294
|Rental income
|£450
|£450
|£450
|£450
|+£0
|£450
|Savings interest
|£55
|£58
|£61
|£58
|+£0
|£58
|Freelance income
|£150
|£50
|£200
|£133
|+£0
|£133
|TOTAL
|£2,949
|£2,852
|£3,005
|£2,935
|£2,935
|ESSENTIAL SPENDING
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Apr
|Mortgage payments
|£780
|£780
|£780
|£780
|+£0
|£780
|Utility Bills
|£299
|£278
|£303
|£293
|+£0
|£293
|Groceries
|£500
|£410
|£510
|£473
|+£0
|£473
|Car
|£200
|£180
|£170
|£183
|+£55
|£238
|Gym
|£85
|£85
|£85
|£85
|+£0
|£85
|Childcare
|£450
|£410
|£450
|£437
|+£0
|£437
|MONEY SPENT:
|£2,314
|£2,143
|£2,298
|£2,252
|£2,307
|MONEY LEFT FOR DISPOSABLE INCOME:
|£635
|£709
|£707
|£683
|£628
|DISPOSABLE INCOME SPENDING
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Average
|Apr
|Cigarettes
|£60
|£55
|£80
|£65
|-£15
|£50
|Alcohol
|£65
|£90
|£54
|£70
|-£15
|£55
|Football
|£90
|£110
|£45
|£82
|-£15
|£67
|Going out/leisure
|£195
|£150
|£210
|£185
|-£70
|£115
|Savings
|£200
|£200
|£200
|£200
|+£50
|£250
|Other
|£124
|£95
|£99
|£106
|-£15
|£91
|DISPOSABLE INCOME SPENT:
|£734
|£700
|£688
|£707
|£627
|MONTHLY BALANCE:
|-£99
|+£9
|+£19
|-£24
|+£1
With an accurate picture of your average spending now at your fingertips, it should be easy to draw up a monthly budget you can stick to.
Use your average earnings and compulsory spending figures for the last three months to estimate how much disposable income you’ll have in future months, adding in any one-off payments you know are on the way.
From there, you can set a reasonable budget for your disposable income, along with achievable savings targets.
In the example above, our budgeter has planned to put an extra £50 into savings in April, simply by budgeting £15 less a month than average in each other category of his disposable spending.
He’s also budgeted an extra £55 for his car’s MOT by removing an extra £55 (£70 total) from his ‘going out/leisure’ fund for that month.
6Keep an eye on your spending and roll with the punches
Once you’ve drawn up your budget, it’s important to keep an eye on how faithfully you’re sticking to it and adjust your limits accordingly.
We’d recommend revisiting your budget each month. This way, if you’re continuously overspending, you’ll notice quickly and will be able to readjust before it affects your financial goals too drastically.
A lot of people find it simpler to manage their budget using spreadsheets or personal finance software. Check our personal finance software reviews to see what these programs could do for you.
- Last updated: April 2017
- Updated by: Joe Elvin