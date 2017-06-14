Sainsbury's Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy is a partnership between Sainsbury’s and British Gas. Find out whether Sainsbury's Energy is the right supplier for you.

Sainsbury's Energy customers are supplied by British Gas and can get rewards in Nectar points for the energy they use.

There are advice centres in some Sainsbury’s stores, so customers can talk with staff about their energy use face-to-face.

Find out how Sainsbury’s Energy's prices compare with your current deal – use Which? Switch to uncover the cheapest gas and electricity.

Sainsbury's Energy customer score

Sainsbury's Energy came joint 12th out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

'Sainsbury's Energy's charges seem reasonable and its bills are clear.' Sainsbury's Energy customer

The table below shows the breakdown of Sainsbury's Energy's score from our latest survey.

Sainsbury's Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 60%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 150 Sainsbury’s Energy customers.)

Find out how Sainsbury’s Energy compares with other energy companies – see the full results of the best and worst energy companies.

Which? verdict on Sainsbury's Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy achieved an average score in our survey, making it a fair energy supplier, but not outstanding.

Customers seem to appreciate that Sainsbury's Energy tariffs tend to be cheaper than its partner, British Gas, with a few commenting they were able to save on their bill by switching to Sainsbury's Energy.

Sainsbury's Energy tariffs seem to be cheaper than its partner, British Gas.

In terms of bills, customers have said they are 'easy to follow' and 'presented clearly and simply.'

In our latest energy call-waiting times investigation, where we telephoned all the energy companies to see how long it took to speak to a real person, Sainsbury's Energy did relatively well. It answered the phone on its customer service line in just over two minutes, placing it near the top of our table.

Pros: It offers competitive tariffs and face-to-face salespeople in Sainsbury’s stores

Cons: A few customers commented that Sainsbury's could be better at helping them save energy

Sainsbury's Energy fuel mix

Where Sainsbury's Energy gets its fuel:

31% Natural Gas

31% Nuclear

22% Coal

15% Renewables

3% Other

(Note: This information was correct January 2016.)

Don't put up with high energy bills and slack customer service. Use Which? Switch to uncover the cheapest gas and electricity.