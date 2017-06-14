How to get the best hearing aid
Hearing aid prices
Find out how much you can expect to pay for a pair of hearing aids at major suppliers such as Boots, Hidden Hearing and Specsavers.
You can pay anything from around £500 to more than £3,500 for a single hearing aid. And with the average cost of a pair of hearing aids bought privately in the UK costing £3,000, you'd be wise to do your homework before parting with any cash.
To help you get the best price, we've collated what the five large chains - Amplifon, Boots Hearing Care/David Ormerod Hearing Centre, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens and Specsavers Hearcare - quoted for different levels of hearing aids, so we can give you an idea of what you’ll pay per pair.We’ve split the prices by level of hearing aid into categories that reflect different lifestyles - for example, someone who is mainly in quiet places and having one-to-one conversations, through to hearing aids optimised for complex-listening environments, such as social gatherings.Only logged-in Which? members can view full details the table below, along with our hearing aid supplier reviews and buying advice. If you're not a Which? member you can get instant access by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.
|Hearing aid prices for different needs
|1. Hearing aids geared towards home and one-to-one use
|These prices are for models that are optimised for more basic amplification in quieter places such as home, one-to-one conversation and on the telephone.
|
Suggested models from biggest brands
|
Price range charged by retailers, including Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens, Specsavers
Find out more about what to look for on our hearing aids features explained page
|2. Hearing aids for home and quiet conversations
|As well as at home and one-to-one settings, these hearing aids are optimised for use in places with some noise, such as small group conversation and mixing with friends and family.
|
Suggested models from biggest brands
|
Price range charged by retailers, including Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens, Specsavers
|3. Home and conversations in some noise
|As well as above, hearing aids optimised for places with more noise and social interaction, such as outdoor activities, shopping, small meetings, theatre and small social gatherings
|
Suggested models from biggest brands
|
Price range charged by retailers, including Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens, Specsavers
|4. Hearing aids for home, away from home and work in noisier environments
|As well as above, hearing aids optimised for more challenging noisy environments, such as meetings at work, restaurants, larger social gatherings and for those who require some basic wireless connectivity to smartphones/tablets.
|
Suggested models from biggest brands
|
Price range charged by retailers, including Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens, Specsavers
|5. Home, away from home, at work and in socially challenging environments
|As well as above, these hearing aids are optimised for the widest variety and complexity of listening environments including large social events, concerts, noisy 'cocktail' parties, large crowds, challenging work environments and more advanced wireless connectivity and controls to smartphones/tablets.
|
Suggested models from biggest brands
|
Price range charged by retailers, including Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens, Specsavers
Where is the cheapest shop to buy hearing aids from?
In 2016, we surveyed Which? members on how much they paid for their hearing aids. We've got average hearing aid prices for each of the four big retailers - Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing and Specsavers.
Getting the best value for money for your hearing aids
Getting value for money is about more than just the costs - it's about customer service as well. An audiologist who offers you great follow-up care may be the difference between you enjoying a new lease of life and your hearing aids sitting in a drawer.
Do check that you're being offered the manufacturer's latest range, but don't assume you need to pay more for it. It's all about your needs: if you're mostly at home, you may not benefit from a top-spec hearing aid with many channels, whereas if you socialise a lot and work in a range of environments, this might be just what you need.
Five things to watch out for when buying hearing aids
- Some companies offer free guides on hearing aids and offer to follow up with a home visit. You don't have to say yes to this; you're still free to shop around.
- Never buy any type of hearing aid without a full hearing test. The hearing aids will not be set based on your hearing loss and needs, which presents a risk of further damaging your hearing.
- If you’re getting quotes and an audiologist offers you an alternative model to the one you’ve been recommended ('it’s just as good and half the price'), check this is really the case by asking the first audiologist you saw for their opinion.
- Bear in mind that some hearing companies have tie-ins with certain manufacturers. This may benefit you in terms of price, but may also limit your choices. The NHS only buys from certain manufacturers, too.
- You shouldn’t need to replace hearing aids after only a year, so be wary of anyone telling you you should. The technology does not move that quickly and there is a three- to five-year life expectancy on hearing aids.