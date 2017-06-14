Find out how much you can expect to pay for a pair of hearing aids at major suppliers such as Boots, Hidden Hearing and Specsavers.

You can pay anything from around £500 to more than £3,500 for a single hearing aid. And with the average cost of a pair of hearing aids bought privately in the UK costing £3,000, you'd be wise to do your homework before parting with any cash.

To help you get the best price, we've collated what the five large chains - Amplifon, Boots Hearing Care/David Ormerod Hearing Centre, Hidden Hearing, Scrivens and Specsavers Hearcare - quoted for different levels of hearing aids, so we can give you an idea of what you’ll pay per pair.

Where is the cheapest shop to buy hearing aids from?

We've split the prices by level of hearing aid into categories that reflect different lifestyles - for example, someone who is mainly in quiet places and having one-to-one conversations, through to hearing aids optimised for complex-listening environments, such as social gatherings.

In 2016, we surveyed Which? members on how much they paid for their hearing aids. We've got average hearing aid prices for each of the four big retailers - Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing and Specsavers.

Getting the best value for money for your hearing aids

Getting value for money is about more than just the costs - it's about customer service as well. An audiologist who offers you great follow-up care may be the difference between you enjoying a new lease of life and your hearing aids sitting in a drawer.

Do check that you're being offered the manufacturer's latest range, but don't assume you need to pay more for it. It's all about your needs: if you're mostly at home, you may not benefit from a top-spec hearing aid with many channels, whereas if you socialise a lot and work in a range of environments, this might be just what you need.

Five things to watch out for when buying hearing aids