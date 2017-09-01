Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Annual & mid-year reports

You can download copies of our current and past annual reports here

Interim review 2016-17 258 Kb
Which? The year in review 2015/16 3370 Kb
Financial statements 2015/16 300 Kb
Which? mid-year review 2015 217 Kb
Annual report 2014-2015 2904 Kb
Financial statements 2014/15 252 Kb
Commercial review 2013/14 8467 Kb
Financial statements 2013/14 228 Kb
Charity report 2013/14 5001 Kb
Annual report 2012-2013 1160 Kb
Annual report financials 2012-2013 194 Kb
Which? 2011/12 - a review of the year 2573 Kb
Which? financial overview 2011-12 1167 Kb
Annual report 2010-2011 4949 Kb
Annual report financials 2010-2011 1275 Kb
